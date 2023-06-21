Major construction on M-21 Fulton Street begins Friday

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fulton Street M-21 will be under construction between I-96 and Grand River Drive beginning Friday.

Four miles of the divided highway will be resurfaced, and places where drivers are used to crossing M-21 directly will, after the project, be using new “indirect turns, commonly called Michigan turns. Indirect turns are those turn lanes in the median where, instead of making turns directly to and from intersecting streets, drivers must wait for oncoming traffic and make u-turns when it’s safe.

In addition, new right turn lanes will be created at select intersections; plus sidewalks and guardrails will be added.

The project will be completed in November 2023, and drivers can expect lane closures and traffic shifts.

The Michigan turns will be built at Taos Avenue and at Rippling Drive. New right turn lanes will be added at Alta Dale Avenue.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has budgeted $5 million for the project.