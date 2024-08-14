Main Event to open first Michigan location in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich — Main Event, a new entertainment venue, is opening its first Michigan location in Kentwood in the Woodland Mall on Wednesday, August 14 with the grand opening activities starting Friday, August 16 through Sunday, August 18th.

“We are thrilled to introduce Main Event to Michigan,” says General Manager Anthony Cyr. “We’re excited to become Grand Rapids’ go-to entertainment destination for all ages. We’re also looking forward to providing the community a place for family and friends to come together and enjoy our state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, arcade games, and signature shareable dishes from Family Kitchen.”

• On Friday, August 16: To kick off the celebration, the first 200 guests in line will win one year of free laser tag at Main Event Grand Rapids. Doors open at 12 p.m.

• Throughout the weekend, $10 donations will be made for every strike bowled with a goal of raising $10,000 for Main Event's local charity partner Our Community's Children.

• On Sunday, August 18: To conclude the celebration, guests can participate in Big Super Fun Sundae Challenge, awarding a free sundae to any family who can finish the entire sundae in 5 minutes.

