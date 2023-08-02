Main Event to bring video games, bowling, other entertainment to Woodland Mall

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A new entertainment venue is coming to Woodland Mall next year.

The venue, Main Event, will have a variety of entertainment ranging from video games to laser tag, arcade games, bowling and more, according to a representative of Woodland Mall.

We’re told a new restaurant will be included with a “chef-inspired” menu and special rooms for private events like birthday parties.

“PREIT is pleased to partner with Main Event to bring an all-in-one fun experience to Woodland Mall, West Michigan’s premiere shopping and family destination,” says PREIT CEO Joseph F. Coradino. “The venue will be an excellent addition to our carefully curated mix of retailers, restaurants and entertainment offerings for all ages and interests. With the addition of Main Event just steps away, a trip to Woodland Mall will be the ultimate community gathering place to come celebrate, eat, play and shop.”

