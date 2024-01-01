Machete attack in Sparta Twp. leaves 2 hurt

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are hurt after fighting back against a man with a machete, according to Kent County deputies.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Monday morning during a party on Kenowa Avenue NW south of Armock Drive in Sparta Township.

Investigators say a fight broke out and a man started using a machete to break windows and attack others. Two men fought back and were hurt.

Deputies arrested the suspect when they arrived.

The two men who fought back are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries. The suspect is also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the incident.

Authorities are interviewing witnesses to the attack. The case will be reviewed for pending assault charges.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube