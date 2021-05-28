Lume Cannabis opening store in Cedar Springs this Saturday

CEDAR SPRING, Mich. — Cedar Springs residents will soon have a new option for purchasing cannabis products when Lume Cannabis Co opens this weekend.

Located at 16 N. Main St. NE, Lume’s 18th store in Michigan opens this Saturday.

The store will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

“At Lume, we pride ourselves on offering an unmatched variety of safe and high-quality THC and CBD products and we are excited to introduce our brand and show cannabis in a new light to adult-use consumers in Cedar Springs,” said Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume. “We look forward to serving the cannabis needs of the entire Cedar Springs community and West Michigan region.”

The first 100 customers to make a purchase at Lume’s Cedar Springs store will receive a free swag bag and customers placing an order of $50 or more will receive their choice of a free 0.7g pre-roll or two-pack of Lume edibles.

All products will also be 15% throughout the store on Saturday.