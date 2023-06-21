Watch Now
Lucky for Life winner purchased ticket at Belmont gas station

Michigan Lottery
Posted at 9:22 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 09:22:54-04

LANSING, Mich. — A lottery player is Lucky for Life thanks to a ticket purchased in Belmont.

The Michigan Lottery says the winner purchased the ticket at J&H Family Store on Post Drive.

We’re told the winning ticket matches the numbers drawn Tuesday night. Those numbers are 10-17-26-28-30.

Lottery officials instruct the winner to connect with their Player Relations Division by calling 844-887-6836 (option 2) within a year after Tuesday’s drawing.

The winner may choose to receive $25,000 a year for life or a single lump-sum payout of $390,000.

