LPGA pro Lexi Thompson tours West Michigan food pantry ahead of Meijer LPGA Classic

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give kicks off Thursday, and FOX 17 is learning more about the tournament’s cause.

LPGA pro Lexi Thompson joined Doug Meijer and Jenna Arcidiacono, owner of Amore Trattoria Italiana, Tuesday for a tour inside North Kent Connect, a food pantry in Rockford.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give benefits the Meijer Simply Give program, which feeds families by stocking the shelves of food pantries around the Midwest.

The 2022 tournament raised $1.25 million for local food pantries.

Additionally, in 2022, Meijer donated $25,000 to a hunger relief organization of tournament champion Jennifer Kupcho’s choice— Grand Rapids-based Kids’ Food Basket— which she chose as a thank you to her host family, who has ties to the organization.

The eight tournaments, in total, have generated more than $8.65 million for the hunger relief program.

"We walk into our stores and the shelves are full but we don't realize sometimes that so many people are hurting and are unable to buy food or get to a store to buy food," Meijer Board Member Doug Meijer said. "We're so happy, grateful, thankful to be able to put on an event like the LPGA golf tournament that, again, raises awareness, raises funds and raises food for those who need food so desperately in our backyards, our neighborhoods."

The Meijer LPGA Classic starts Thursday, June 15 and runs through Sunday, June 18.

It will take place at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont.

