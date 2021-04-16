Watch
Lowell's first-ever PRIDE event planned for this summer

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
A gay pride flag flutters with the American flag at Seattle's City Hall for the month of June to recognize the LGBTQ community during pride month, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Seattle.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 12:28:51-04

LOWELL, Mich. — Lowell PRIDE will host its first-ever PRIDE event, “Better Together,” this summer, according to a news release Friday.

The Lowell PRIDE board says the “Better Together” theme represents “the strength we have as people when we support and lift up all those in our community and the world.”

The event will allow people in and around Lowell to come together and show support for the LGBTQ+ community and celebrate diversity.

Organizers plan to uphold the organization’s mission to create a safe and inclusive community.

“Better Together” will be a family-friendly event open to the public.

It’ll be located on the Riverwalk in downtown Lowell on June 5.

Attendees can look forward to browsing local vendors, a panel discussion, drag queen story time, children’s activities, an evening movie and more.

