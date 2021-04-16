Lowell's first-ever PRIDE event planned for this summer

LOWELL, Mich. — Lowell PRIDE will host its first-ever PRIDE event, “Better Together,” this summer, according to a news release Friday.

The Lowell PRIDE board says the “Better Together” theme represents “the strength we have as people when we support and lift up all those in our community and the world.”

The event will allow people in and around Lowell to come together and show support for the LGBTQ+ community and celebrate diversity.

Organizers plan to uphold the organization’s mission to create a safe and inclusive community.

“Better Together” will be a family-friendly event open to the public.

It’ll be located on the Riverwalk in downtown Lowell on June 5.

Attendees can look forward to browsing local vendors, a panel discussion, drag queen story time, children’s activities, an evening movie and more.