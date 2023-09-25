Lowell woman dies of suspected overdose in Gaines Township

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a Lowell woman died of a suspected overdose in Gaines Township Saturday afternoon.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the 42-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside a McDonald’s restroom near 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue.

Deputies tried to resuscitate her with help from AMR Ambulance and fire departments from Kentwood and Dutton.

We’re told two Narcan doses were administered but all attempts to save her life were unsuccessful.

Authorities believe the victim died of a drug overdose but are awaiting the results of an official autopsy.

KCSO says they responded to 56 overdoses in 2023 so far, 10 of them resulting in deaths. We’re told there were 104 overdoses and 16 deaths in 2022.

Deputies encourage those with addiction — as well as those who lost loved ones to addiction — to seek resources from Families Against Narcotics - Grand Rapids.

