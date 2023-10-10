Lowell schools lose power, locked down after car crash

LOWELL, Mich. — Three schools in Lowell had their power knocked out Tuesday following a crash.

The crash happened somewhere along Gee Drive, according to Lowell Area Schools.

The power outages reportedly impacted Bushnell Elementary, Lowell Middle School and Cherry Creek Elementary.

We’re told schools were locked down out of an abundance of caution while authorities searched for the driver.

School officials say students would be dismissed at their normally scheduled time and with increased supervision.

