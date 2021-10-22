Lowell Public Schools bus involved in multi-vehicle crash

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — No students were injured following a bus crash in Lowell Township on Friday.

A deputy tells us the crash happened on Foreman Street and Alden Nash Avenue.

We’re told a vehicle was traveling north when it made a left turn onto Foreman Street when a second northbound vehicle drove around that corner and continued straight. A third vehicle, heading south on Alden Nash, turned left on Foreman Street and into the path of the second vehicle, according to deputies.

Authorities say the resulting collision sent one of the vehicles in the bus’s front wheel.

We're told no students were harmed and the drivers suffered minor injuries.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube