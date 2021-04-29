Lowell police looking for missing 15-year-old

LOWELL, Mich. — Police in Lowell are looking for a missing teen who they say ran away after a disagreement with his parents.

Lowell police are looking for 15-year-old Brian Lambert III. He was last seen around 12 p.m. Wednesday wearing a light blue Under Armor hoodie, gray pants and red shoes.

Officers say Lambert was reported missing after getting into a disagreement with his parents.

Police checked schools, parks and businesses in Lowell and Saranac, but have not been able to locate Lambert.

The teen is 5’10”, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

There’s no reason to suspect foul play or self-harm, according to the Lowell Police Department.

If you know where Lambert is, contact police at (616) 897-7123.

