Lowell Police Department to begin carrying remote restraint device

Lowell Police Department
BolaWrap 150
Posted at 4:28 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 16:28:19-04

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Police Department has announced that 11 officers will begin to carry a handheld remote restraint device starting this month.

The BolaWrap 150 discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain uncooperative suspects or nonresponsive persons in crisis from a distance.

If used early in an encounter, the BolaWrap 150 can help achieve de-escalation, which would reduce the amount of force used. It would also reduce the potential for injury to both the individuals and the officers.

More than 600 domestic law enforcement agencies are currently using the BolaWrap technology.

Weather