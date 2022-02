LOWELL, Mich. — Det. Gordy Lauren with the Lowell Police Department took to social media Tuesday to showcase the stuffed animals donated by his nephew and niece.

He says Lowell police officers keep stuffed animals in their cruisers to comfort children who may have experienced trauma.

“Unfortunately, it happens sometimes and a cute teddy bear or a big frog can help a little bit,” Detective Lauren writes.

