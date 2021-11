LOWELL, Mich. — Students at Lowell Middle School were evacuated Tuesday due to smoke detected inside the building, according to Lowell Area Schools.

The school district assured parents on social media that “all students are safe.”

Shortly after that announcement, the school district informed everyone that students will not be able to reenter the building for the rest of the school day. They also requested parents to pick up their kids at Cherry Creek Elementary.

