Looking for a good scare? The Haunt officially opens for the season

WYOMING, Mich. — If you enjoy a good scare, you’re in luck! The Haunt officially opens Friday.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the haunted house on 28th Street in Wyoming.

If you haven't reserved your tickets for the season, they suggest you do so early.

You can find a full schedule of show dates online, but it's open every weekend and some weekdays through Nov. 6.

There’s even a special Lights Out event the first weekend of October.

The Haunt has been open for more than 20-years and has been voted one of the country's top haunted attractions.

