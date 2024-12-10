Lone suspect caught after Caledonia car theft faces multiple charges

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The lone suspect caught after multiple vehicles were stolen from a Kent County car dealerships faces multiple criminal charges.

Nadia Rush from Detroit faces several counts in connection with the break-in at Comodo Motors from Monday morning. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the charges on Tuesday.

Comodo Motors Surveillance image from a break-in at Comodo Motors on December 9, 2024 in Caledonia Township.

Rush faces one count of breaking and entering a building with intent to commit a larceny, one count of receiving and concealing stolen property, and one count of fleeing and eluding an officer in the 4th degree.

The 19-year-old is one of multiple suspects in the theft of three vehicles from Comodo Motors. She was the only one caught as the group sped across the state along I-96 in the early morning hours.

If convicted, Rush could spend up to 22 years in prison and pay up to 3 times the value of the stolen property. The dealership's owner says the three stolen vehicles were valued at nearly a quarter million dollars.

All three vehicles stolen out of the Comodo Motors lot were recovered by police; one in Kent County, one in Ionia County, and one in Livingston County.

