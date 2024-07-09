Locals step up after Kentwood community center vandalized

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan nonprofit that provides a safe place for kids was vandalized, but the Woodfield Community Center is not stopping its work.

"Today is excitement, about getting everybody back together and hopefully providing some normalcy for the kids," Woodfield Community Center Founder & Executive Director Mandy Vanderhill said.

This community center has a home inside the Woodfield Apartments maintenance garage.

"I've made so much memories. I met so many people here. And we got to ... learn about God. And it just means a lot to me," Jean Shema explained.

This place is where many kids turn to for fun and a place to belong.

"It was just like a great place to come and meet other kids that are like me, especially growing up as an African kid in the U.S. It's a very unique experience. So to come here and be able to bond, connect with kids that are also African going through that same experience as you, it was really special for me," Woodfield Community Center Summer Program Coordinator Debbie Ebosele said.

The joy this place brings to hundreds of kids was overshadowed last week after it was found vandalized.

"There's a lot of broken glass. Just debris everywhere is a good word for it. So, furniture was turned over," Vanderhill added.

She explained that someone had broken the windows and that ketchup and mustard covered everything.

"A huge mess. It was obvious that we had been vandalized and probably [$10,000–$20,000] worth of damage."

That moment was short lived thanks to many who stepped up.

"It was amazing to just see how many people are ready to help. And we just have to invite them into the mess," Vanderhill said.

Vanderhill adds they're ready to get back to what they do best: providing a place for kids to have fun.

"So I hope that today just feels more normal for them. And there's a bunch of kids that are going to be showing up, so we're excited to be there for them," Vanderhill told FOX 17.

The Woodfield Community Center also added some security cameras following the vandalism.

