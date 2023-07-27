Local organization hosts backpack, school supplies giveaway for Lowell students

LOWELL, Mich. — Back to school shopping is a staple for some families, but many aren’t willing or able to make it happen each year.

This summer, students in Lowell will be able to pick up a brand-new backpack for free.

Flat River Outreach Ministries is hosting a backpack giveaway in August for families in need, but you need to register by the end of July.

Kids will get to pick out their own backpack, along with school supplies specific to their school and grade.

“The children that received the backpacks get really excited because we have them pick out which backpack they want, like, what color, what size, that sort of thing,” Flat River Outreach Ministries Executive Director Wendie Preiss said.

Registration opened on June 1 and runs through July 31— you must be pre-registered.

Distribution is August 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 5 p.m.- 7 p.m., at Flat River Outreach Ministries— 11535 Fulton St., Lowell.

You must be a student within Lowell Area Community Schools to be eligible for the giveaway.

