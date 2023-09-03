Local couple creates robot for upcoming season of 'BattleBots' TV series

WALKER, Mich. — A Walker couple is unveiling the beginnings of their very own "battle bot."

John Abbot has been a fan of the BattleBots TV show since it started. With his knowledge of computer engineering from his past job at Wolverine Worldwide, Abbott set out to make one of the rarest battle bots the show has ever seen.

Hoping the 250-pound remote-controlled robot makes it into competition on the Discovery Channel show next year, the couple unveiled the beginnings at Peppermill Café in Walker.

With six mechanical legs, two steel blades that turn at 250 miles an hour, and a proposed flame thrower, it’s sure to stand out. Nicknamed “Arachnophobia” due to its likeness to a spider, Abbott thinks it will be a standout for next season.

"There have been a few walking robots in BattleBots, but they've been limited success. And so because this is going to fight other walking robots, it is going to be a new type of combat,” says Abbott.

Arachnophobia will test its limits at the proving grounds in Las Vegas on September 30th. If all goes well, Abbott’s team will move to the next season of BattleBots on the Discovery Channel in 2024.

To support the Arachnophobia team and keep up to date with their progress, check out their Facebook page.

