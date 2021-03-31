WATCH: Sen. Stabenow discusses expansion of mental health services in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Sen. Debbie Stabenow was in Grand Rapids on Wednesday morning to meet with local leaders on expanding mental health and addiction services in Kent County.

She toured Network180 and met with their service providers and partners before holding a press conference.

Network180 will receive at least $2 million to expand services through federal funding.

"For too long, our country has funded health care above the neck differently than health care below the neck," Stabenow said. "The COVID-19 crisis has shown a spotlight on the urgent need for high-quality, comprehensive community mental health and addiction services. We are transforming the way we deliver these services in Michigan and across the country by funding behavioral health services the same way we fund physical health services. Network180 is an important part of this transformation."

In addition, the average cost per person receiving services through the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic model decreased from more than $11,000 to about $3,000.

"This is because CCBHC allows us to help people when they first need it, rather than waiting until they are in crisis to be able to serve them," said Bill Ward, executive director of Network180.

The program allows the clinic to serve all populations in Kent County regardless of their insurance type.