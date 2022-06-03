“Let it go” – Lowell theater startled by response to sign ahead of city’s Pride celebration

LOWELL, Mich. — Many people in Lowell are upset with a sign at a local business.

They say it spreads a hateful message toward the LGBTQ+ community ahead of the area’s Pride celebration, but the business owners disagree and say people need to “let it go.”

The Old Theater put up the sign on Wednesday. It references Proverbs 11:2 in the bible, reading “WHEN PRIDE COMETH, THEN COMETH SHAME…”

FOX 17

“When you grow up…hearing that you’re going to Hell and that you’re an abomination and all of these terrible things just for existing as you are. When you see those verses, you know exactly what they’re trying to say,” said Nicole Lintemuth, Lowell Pride president.

She says it’s especially repulsive to see this message displayed on Main Street just days before the organization’s second annual event, which is designed to celebrate the Lowell’s LGBTQ+ community members.

“We expected that from a certain group of people in town, but to see a business in town profiting from that kind of message,” Lintemuth added.

The Old Theater’s co-owners, Lisa and David Reed, rent space on the marquee to whoever pays the $50 per day fee.

They declined to tell FOX 17 who bought the space, but called them a repeat customer who put up bible verses in the past without complaints.

“There’s no connection, so let it go,” said Lisa Reed.

She says the reaction to the display startled her and while they never meant to hurt anyone, she sees no reason to be upset.

“The verse has nothing to do with the movement. It took me a minute to even figure it out and I see it must be the word ‘pride’ they’re all getting upset about. The word pride means a lot of different things and it’s been around a lot longer than ‘the movement’ that you referred to,” Lisa added, “It’d be like if there was a happy birthday message up there and someone called because they didn’t like the name of the person. ‘Happy Birthday, Samantha.’ ‘How dare you call her Samantha.’ What? It’s totally unrelated.”

While other community members say it is not an ‘innocent bible verse’ and it is not just ‘no big deal.’

“The LGBTQ+ community is everywhere. We are in every community and we deserve to be recognized and feel welcomed in our hometowns,” said Lintemuth.

The Reeds said Thursday the sign would come down by the end of the day because that’s how long it was rented for.

They say the next sign will display an event happening there on Friday, but declined to elaborate further.

