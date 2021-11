CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Authorities were at White Pine Trail on Monday to investigate a 45-year-old man who was found dead.

He was found about 10 a.m.

No foul play is suspected and there is no threat to community safety.

The investigation will continue throughout the day to determine the timeline of events that led up to the man’s death.

Authorities believe cold temperatures overnight and intoxication may have contributed.

