Large Wyoming fight ends with Grand Rapids man in hospital with gunshot wounds

WYOMING, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Wyoming Sunday night.

The Wyoming Police Department (WPD) says the shooting happened near Nagel Avenue and Marquette Street before 8 p.m.

We’re told a large fight broke out in the area. Officers were informed on arrival that a 24-year-old Grand Rapids man had suffered numerous gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to WPD.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with investigators at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

