Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Lakeshore Mountain Biking Sisters hosts annual event

Lakeshore Mountain Biking Sisters invites you to Skirts in the Dirt
Posted at 11:00 AM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 11:00:25-04

COMSTOCK PARK — The Lakeshore Mountain Biking Sisters invites ladies to hit the trails during their annual ride Skirts in the Dirt.

Sunday, August 21st, riders of all levels will converge on Walhfield Trail in Comstock Park to support women in the sport.

Newly added is a 5-6 mile, single lap run for 10-13 year-old girls who have been a part of an organized mountain biking group or successfully completed other 10 mile races. That race comes with a chance to compete for cash prizes!

Girls under 12 are free and race times vary. See the Skirts in the Dirt website for details.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered