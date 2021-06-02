Lake Michigan Credit Union opens new Ada location

ADA, Mich. — Lake Michigan Credit Union has opened a new location in Ada this week, LMCU tells us.

We’re told the new branch is located at 496 Ada Dr SE.

LMCU says the building features 3,100 square feet of space with a walk-in lobby and services ranging from ready access to mortgage, notary public services, insurance, commercial lending and more.

“We are excited to expand our services in the Ada community,” says Branch Manager Olivia Urbanski. “We have the privilege of serving many wonderful members from Ada in our existing Cascade and Lowell branches, but our new location is right in the heart of downtown Ada and demonstrates our dedication to serving this amazing community.”

Urbanski adds, "To celebrate our Ada branch grand opening, we are giving away $5 gift cards to local merchants Sprinkles Donuts and MudPenny coffee, while supplies last."

The credit union is also offering to donate $10 to Brody’s Be Café, a local nonprofit, for each new account created throughout June and July, according to LMCU.

