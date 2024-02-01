Lady Luck smiled on Sparta last night. Check your Lotto 47 ticket!

SPARTA, Mich. — Someone who bought a Lotto 47 ticket in Sparta is $1.1M richer.

The winning ticket was nabbed at the Family Fare on South State St recently with the numbers 03-05-07-16-19-30.

It’s the second Lotto 47 jackpot win of the year.

If it was you, call the Michigan Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 and set up an appointment. You have 1 year to claim your prize!

For those still hopeful for Lady Luck to turn her smile their way, Lotto 47 drawings happen Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7:29 p.m. Grab your ticket for $1 from a local retailer or on the Michigan Lottery website.