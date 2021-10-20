L3Harris Technologies to expand operations in Cascade Township

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A global aerospace and defense technology provider is planning to expand its operations in Cascade Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced the L3Harris Technologies expansion Wednesday.

According to the governor’s office, the project is expected to result in a total capital investment of $2.8 million and create at least 34 jobs. The company employs 234 people at the facility in Cascade Township.

Michigan was picked for the project over sites located in Florida, Georgia, Arizona and Texas.

“This expansion by L3Harris will help us continue Michigan’s economic growth and recovery,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today’s investment will create good-paying jobs in West Michigan, further boost our state as a defense hub, and support business growth. We will build on our economic momentum to usher in a new era of prosperity for our families and communities.”