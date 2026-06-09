Kristin Hannah to speak at Van Andel Arena, thousands to attend the Kent District Library event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crowd that would rival that of a Grand Rapids Griffins game will pack the Van Andel Arena on Tuesday for not a sports team or a singer, but an author.

Kristin Hannah is the featured guest for Kent District Library's community reading initiative, and the library's free speaking event with her is being held at the largest indoor entertainment venue in the city due to high demand.

Around ten thousand people are expected to attend.

Hannah is the author of The Women, a historical fiction novel that follows an Army nurse in Vietnam War. She will share the stage with friend and fellow author Megan Chance, who wrote The Vermillion Sea.

According to KDL, the two will discuss and celebrate "the power of reading and community connection" and also participate in a question and answer session.

Registration for the event is full, but those interested in attending can sign up to be on a wait list. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

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