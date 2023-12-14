'Kids are a blessing': Middleville family adopts 5th child, encourages teenage adoption

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After she answered a few questions and gave her signature, the next phase of Lailah Getter’s life started on Thursday.

“As soon as I stepped into that house, even though at the time I considered them friends, I, like, knew they were going to be my family,” said Lailah, 14.

Lailah was one of 25 children adopted during the Kent County 17th Circuit Court’s annual Adoption Day. It aims to raise awareness and debunk common myths about the process.

Her parents, Scott and Misty Getter, who live in Middleville, describe Lailah as the perfect addition. They first met her in October 2021 through their other daughter.

“Me and Trina hung out a few times,” said Lailah. “I went over to their house; I spent the night, and it was actually kind of funny, because I was like, ‘Hey, Scott, what if things don't work out with the family I'm at right now? Would you guys want to adopt me?’”

While Lailah initially picked them, Misty and Scott quickly agreed. At the time, four of the couple’s nine kids were adopted.

“Kids are a blessing,” said Scott. “They can be a challenge but they are certainly a blessing and I wouldn't give up any child that came into my home.”

The now family of 12 hopes others consider the same.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 10,007 children live in foster care. Of those, 2,028 kids are in search of a forever home.

Nationally, more than 19,000 youth aged out of the foster care system in 2021. Experts say when that happens, it’s more likely for a child to experience challenges like homelessness, unemployment and incarceration.

“I always had parents, siblings and grandparents,” said Misty. “I never knew how many people didn't have that, how many people didn't have just somebody to call when a day was hard. If you are willing to open up your home and give a teenager that, the blessings of that ... it's worth it.”

Scott and Misty find themselves grateful for their decision as does Lailah. The family plans to take a vacation to Florida to celebrate her adoption and are eager to see what the future holds.

“It’s not easy to be in the foster care system,” said Misty. “It might be harder than what puts you in the foster care system and she survived it and she's persevered through it and she's gonna do amazing things.”

