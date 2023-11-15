Kentwood’s holiday tree lighting and parade will be held on Thursday, December 7.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood’s holiday tree lighting and parade is returning for 2023. The event will be held on Thursday, December 7 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at and around the Kent District Library – Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch (4950 Breton Avenue Southeast).

The event will begin with the holiday light parade. The parade will start at 6 p.m. and travel from the city’s Public Works Facility (5068 Breton Avenue Southeast) to the Kentwood Justice Center (4740 Walma Avenue Southeast).

The tree lighting ceremony and caroling will be held in front of the library at 6:30 p.m.

For the second year, the winner of a student essay competition will be the event’s grand marshal, who will help Mayor Stephen Kepley light the tree. The competition is open to students ages 5-18, who are Kentwood residents or attend school in Kentwood, Kelloggsville, Forest Hills, or Caledonia school districts.

The essays should be 1,000 words or less, and answer “Why do you love living in Kentwood?” The essays are due November 27. The winner will be notified by December 1. Essays can be submitted at the Kentwood Activities Center (355 48th Street Southeast) or online.

The event will also feature reindeer, take-home children’s crafts, caroling karaoke, and a visit from Santa Claus. Food and beverages will be available to purchase from Dune Buggy food truck. There will also be complimentary coffee and hot chocolate.

Visitors will also be able to donate non-perishable food items to Kentwood’s Free Little Pantry. A list of suggested items can be found on Kentwood’s website.

“We are looking forward to ushering in the holiday season as a community with this special event,” said Mayor Kepley. “These festivities mark the beginning of one of the most wonderful times of the year as our remarkable community gathers to bring good tidings of peace and joy to all.”

