Kentwood voters pass police and fire millage

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A millage increase that would provide additional funding for Kentwood's police and fire department was passed by voters.

Voters passed the proposal with 2,835 voting yes and 2,159 voting no.

Kentwood Police Chief Bryan Litwin says the extra money is needed to boost the number of officers and firefighters serving the city. He told FOX 17 the police department hasn't added officers since 1999, despite the city's population growing by nearly 11.5% from 2010 to 2020.

The millage will allow the department to add 15 more sworn officers.

Kentwood Fire Chief Brent Looman says his department could add 1 or 2 firefighters on every shift.

Along with the additional staff, the millage will fund a new joint training center.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube