Kentwood promotes Stephanie Morningstar to deputy police chief

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood city officials have promoted Stephanie Morningstar to deputy police chief.

The promotion was announced in a news release Wednesday.

Previously a captain in the Kentwood Police Department’s Services Division, Morningstar succeeds Bryan Litwin, who was promoted to police chief Dec. 7.

As deputy chief, Morningstar will be responsible for assisting with the planning, coordination and management of the city’s police, code enforcement and traffic engineering functions and staff.

“Deputy Chief Morningstar brings exceptional leadership, communication and strategic planning skills as well as more than 20 years of experience with the Kentwood Police Department to her new role,” Litwin said in a statement. “Her expertise in the department’s investigative, patrol and training efforts will be invaluable as we continue to focus on reducing serious crime, increasing traffic safety and serving the community with excellence.”

Morningstar began her career in Canton Township before accepting a position with Kentwood back in 2000.

She served as a patrol officer, general case detective, patrol sergeant and detective sergeant before becoming the department’s first female captain in 2018.

As the former captain of the Services Division, Morningstar oversaw the Detective Bureau, Special Investigations Unit and Records Bureau, as well as police and court building maintenance, operations and security.

Officials say she’s also provided guidance and instruction at major crime scenes and conducted complaint investigations to ensure quality customer service.

“I am honored to be deputy chief of the Kentwood Police Department and serve our community in this role,” Morningstar said. “I look forward to continuing our efforts to deliver professional police services and partnering with residents and other community members to make sure Kentwood is a wonderful place for everyone.”

Morningstar serves on several specialized units, including the Kent County Child Death Review Board, Sexual Assault Response Team, Adult Mobile Crisis Unit and Human Trafficking Coalition Coordinated Response Team. She’s also a Kentwood District Court Sobriety Court adviser.