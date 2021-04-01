Kentwood police support local restaurants

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood police teamed up with Lacks Enterprises, Inc on Wednesday to support local restaurants and their customers.

Thanks to a $1,000 donation from Lacks, representatives from the Kentwood Police Department and Lacks were able to surprise about 100 customers of El Ganadero Mexican Grille and Mr. Burger with $10 toward their lunch orders as a thank-you for supporting local restaurants.

The event was the second in the department’s local business showcase series to support Kentwood businesses and create positive experiences in the community during the pandemic, according to a news release Thursday.

The series highlights businesses within Kentwood – both those donating to restaurants to create similar pop-up events and the local businesses supported by the donations.

Local businesses interested in participating may call Sergeant Tim Wierenga at 616-656-6561.

Sabo PR

