Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Kentwood Police searching for missing man with dementia

items.[0].image.alt
Kentwood Police Department
James Edward Smith
Posted at 6:34 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 06:34:36-05

Kentwood Police are searching for a man with dementia reported missing.

They believe James Edward Smith is endangered.

Smith was expected to drive to Benton Harbor on Dec. 14. His family reported him missing when he did not arrive.

Smith is 83 years old.
He's described as being 5'07" tall and weighing 165 lbs. He has short black and gray hair, and wears glasses. Police say smith is possibly driving a 2007 black Dodge Ram with Michigan license plate DTM3665.

If you've seen him — contact the Kentwood police department at (616) 698-6580.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time