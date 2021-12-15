Kentwood Police searching for missing man with dementia

Kentwood Police are searching for a man with dementia reported missing.

They believe James Edward Smith is endangered.

Smith was expected to drive to Benton Harbor on Dec. 14. His family reported him missing when he did not arrive.

Smith is 83 years old.

He's described as being 5'07" tall and weighing 165 lbs. He has short black and gray hair, and wears glasses. Police say smith is possibly driving a 2007 black Dodge Ram with Michigan license plate DTM3665.

If you've seen him — contact the Kentwood police department at (616) 698-6580.