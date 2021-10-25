Kentwood Police Officer involved in deadly shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department says an officer was involved in a deadly shooting.

Police say around 10:22 p.m. Sunday they received several calls to a home in the 4500 block of Grantwood Ave. about a stabbing. When officers arrived, they say there was a fight underway at the home. They found a 60-year-old man with a knife. During the incident, an officer shot that man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released right now, pending notification of kin.

One person went to the hospital with stab wounds, and another was treated for knife wounds at the scene. No officers were hurt.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.