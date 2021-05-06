Watch
Kentwood police need help identifying Dave & Buster's shooting suspects

Credit: Kentwood Police Department
Posted at 1:50 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 13:50:47-04

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department needs your help identifying multiple suspects related to a shooting at Dave & Buster’s last month.

The shooting happened April 11 at the Dave & Buster’s on 28th St. SE.

Kentwood police say when they arrived at the scene, none of the individuals involved in the shooting were still there.

Police say they did find a man at a local hospital being treated for injuries related to the shooting but were unable to get a description of the suspect.

Police released photos of suspects and vehicles they believe were involved.

If you have any information about the shooting or the individuals and vehicles in the photos, contact Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or the Kentwood Police at (616) 656-6604.

