Kentwood police investigating party store armed robbery

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood are investigating an armed robbery at a local party store.

The Kentwood Police Department says officers were called to TJ Party Store on Shaffer Ave. SE around 9:15 a.m. Friday for reports of an armed robbery.

Officers say a witness told them a man showed a handgun and took an unknown amount of money from the store.

Police say the suspect was last seen leaving the store on foot. A K-9 unit tried to track the suspect but was unsuccessful.

Kentwood police say the suspect is a Black man, about 6 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and glasses.

If you have any information that could help detectives track down the suspect, call the Kentwood Police Department at (616) 698-6580 or Silent Observer.

