Kentwood police ID victim, suspect in fatal stabbing

Kentwood Police Department
Posted at 2:53 PM, Sep 30, 2021
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood police identified on Thursday the victim and the suspect in a fatal stabbing from earlier this week.

Jacorion Randell White, 19, was fatally stabbed about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, while another person was injured.

Witnesses told police a fight broke out inside an apartment in the 4700 block of Eastern Ave.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office authorized felony murder and dangerous weapon charges against the suspect, 19-year-old Paris Louis Lane, who was arraigned in Kentwood 62-B District Court.

Bond was set at $1 million.

Lane’s next court appearance will be a preliminary hearing, which police say will be scheduled “within the next several weeks.”

