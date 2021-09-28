1 dead, 1 injured in Kentwood stabbing incident

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A person has been killed in a reported stabbing incident in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon.

The Kentwood Police Department says it happened on Eastern Avenue near Summerwood Park.

We’re told an argument broke out inside an apartment in the area, according to witnesses.

Police say the dispute ended with the fatal stabbing of one subject and non-life-threatening injuries to another.

Officers apprehended the suspect after locating an individual nearby who matched eyewitnesses’ description.

Kentwood police assures that the public is not in danger.

