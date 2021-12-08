Kentwood Police Department promotes Bryan Litwin to police chief

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Bryan Litwin has been promoted to chief of the Kentwood Police Department.

Kentwood city officials announced the promotion in a news release Wednesday.

The department’s current deputy police chief, Litwin will succeed current Police Chief Richard Roberts, who is retiring Friday.

Litwin’s appointment was approved by the City Commission on Tuesday.

As chief, he will lead a team of 95 personnel, including 71 sworn police officers.

He will continue the department’s efforts to recruit and hire individuals representative of Kentwood’s diverse community, collaborate with other city departments to support community safety and engagement efforts and work to enhance residents’ quality of life.

The city says Litwin will also continue to provide the best training and equipment possible for members of the police department.

He's also expected to oversee the department’s goal of obtaining state accreditation in 2023 by following state and national best policing practices.

“Throughout Deputy Chief Litwin’s 22-plus years of service to the City of Kentwood, he has played an integral role in the department’s service, recruitment and training efforts,” Mayor Stephen Kepley said. “I have no doubt the department will continue to provide excellent service to our community as has been provided by our department under the leadership of the chiefs before him. I look forward to the future accomplishments the department will achieve under Chief Litwin’s leadership and direction.”

Litwin joined the Kentwood Police Department in 1999 as a patrol officer. He’s also served as a field training officer, community services officer, Staff Services Bureau officer, special response team member and team commander.

He was promoted to sergeant in 2012, captain in 2016 and then to deputy police chief in 2019.

“Deputy Chief Litwin has long been an integral part of our leadership team, demonstrating steadfast dedication to the department, profession and service to our residents,” Roberts said. “With the leadership, communication and strategic planning skills he has illustrated during his career, I have complete confidence he will continue to provide exemplary leadership and fulfill the department’s mission.”

“It will be an honor to serve as police chief and continue to work alongside the dedicated professionals of this outstanding department,” Litwin said. “We will continue to commit ourselves to serving the community with excellence with a high emphasis on community engagement, transparency and accountability.”