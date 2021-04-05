Watch
Kentwood Police Department opens applications for youth academy

file photo
police lights
Posted at 10:07 AM, Apr 05, 2021
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is inviting high school students to apply for its youth academy, set to take place July 26-29.

The academy is open to all graduating seniors and students who will be a sophomore, junior or senior in the 2021-22 academic year, according to a news release Monday.

It’s geared toward young people interested in a law enforcement career and who want to experience what it’s like to be a police officer.

Participants do not need to live or attend school in Kentwood.

The free program will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Kentwood Police Department, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

Participants will get hands-on experience in police training and operations, including:

  • Traffic stops
  • Drunken driving enforcement
  • Building searches
  • Subject control
  • Handcuffing
  • Special Response Team

To be eligible, students must have “good moral character” and pass a background check.

They’ll be interviewed before being accepted into the program and be required to attend a pre-academy instructional meeting with a parent or guardian.

Each participant will be provided a uniform and daily lunch.

Interested students may contact Sgt. Tim Wierenga for an initial screening and application at wierengat@kentwood.us or 616-656-6561.

Applications are due by May 14 in-person at the department or by mail at 4741 Walma Avenue SE, Kentwood, MI 49512.

