Kentwood Police Department opens applications for youth academy

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is inviting high school students to apply for its youth academy, set to take place July 26-29.
The academy is open to all graduating seniors and students who will be a sophomore, junior or senior in the 2021-22 academic year, according to a news release Monday.
It’s geared toward young people interested in a law enforcement career and who want to experience what it’s like to be a police officer.
Participants do not need to live or attend school in Kentwood.
The free program will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Kentwood Police Department, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.
Participants will get hands-on experience in police training and operations, including:
- Traffic stops
- Drunken driving enforcement
- Building searches
- Subject control
- Handcuffing
- Special Response Team
To be eligible, students must have “good moral character” and pass a background check.
They’ll be interviewed before being accepted into the program and be required to attend a pre-academy instructional meeting with a parent or guardian.
Each participant will be provided a uniform and daily lunch.
Interested students may contact Sgt. Tim Wierenga for an initial screening and application at wierengat@kentwood.us or 616-656-6561.
Applications are due by May 14 in-person at the department or by mail at 4741 Walma Avenue SE, Kentwood, MI 49512.