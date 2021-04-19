Kentwood plans Arbor Day tree seedling giveaway, celebration

KENTWOOD, Mich. — In honor of Arbor Day and Kentwood’s new designation as a Tree City USA, the city will give away 300 tree seedlings to residents throughout next week.

The giveaway will last up until the city’s Arbor Day Celebration on April 30, which will include a tree planting, according to a news release Monday.

City of Kentwood

The celebration will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 355 48th St. SE.

It will kick off at noon with an Arbor Day proclamation, followed by a tree planting in the park.

Free hot dogs and slushies will be available at the concession stand.

Attendees will need to wear masks except when eating or drinking and follow physical distancing guidelines.

Arbor Day is an annual day of observance – typically held in the spring – to celebrate trees and encourage tree planting.

“The Arbor Day celebration is an exciting opportunity to engage residents in improving the city’s tree canopy,” Mayor Stephen Kepley said. “Celebrating and planting trees in Kentwood will help generations to come enjoy a better quality of life with a healthier and more beautiful environment.”

In addition, Kentwood was recently recognized by Tree City USA for promoting and caring for trees within the community.

This is the first time Kentwood has received the resignation.

In order to become a Tree City USA, cities must have an annual Arbor Day observance, a community tree ordinance, a tree board or department and spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry activities.

The program “provides the necessary framework for communities to manage and expand their public trees, celebrate the importance of an urban tree canopy and improve care of vital city trees.”

Leading up to the Arbor Day celebration, residents will be able to pick up free red maple or white pine tree seedlings at the Kentwood Activities Center, located at 355 48th St. SE, and at City Hall, located at 4900 Breton Ave. SE.

Seedlings will be available during business hours April 27 through April 30, or until they’re gone.

Residents may post a picture of their planted seedlings on social media using the hashtag #GreeningKentwood.

More information on Arbor Day-related events next week in Kentwood can be found here.