Kentwood PD investigates swatting incident after fake report of shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department says it’s investigating a swatting incident that caused a heavy police and SWAT team presence in a neighborhood.

Officers responded to a home on Jamestown Drive SE just before 3 p.m. Tuesday after a caller reported that someone had been shot.

Investigators got in contact with the homeowner, who was not there at the time, and talked with a man who was in the home.

It turns out that the call was fake— Kentwood PD says there was neither a shooting nor any other crime that took place at the home.

They say no one got hurt and there is no threat to the public.

FOX 17

The Kentwood Police Department says it will continue to investigate the situation, and if anyone has any information, they should call the department’s Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604.

You can also submit a tip anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or online.

