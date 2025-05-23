Kentwood middle school social worker under investigation for inappropriate communication with kids

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A social worker employed at a West Michigan middle school is behind bars after investigators say he had inappropriate contact with multiple children.

Dequindre Wiggins, who worked at Valleywood Middle School in Kentwood, faces multiple charges in connection to the investigation.

Kent County sheriff's deputies began looking into the 26-year-old when a mom reported him for a conversation with her child. The school resource officer assigned to Kentwood Public Schools and detectives found multiple other online conversations between Wiggins and children.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Wiggins that was valid across the U.S. on May 21.

The same day, police in Lexington, Kentucky found him and arrested Wiggins. He waived his right to an extradition hearing, according to jail records.

Anyone with additional information or concerns related to this case is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (616) 632-6100. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

