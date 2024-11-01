Watch Now
Kentwood man hit, killed by car in Byron Township

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kentwood man has died after being hit by a car in Byron Township Thursday night.

The incident happened near 68th Street and Creekstone Lane at around 7:30 p.m., according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told a westbound Honda Odyssey hit a pedestrian. First responders tried to save his life but he died at the hospital.

Deputies say the driver, a 39-year-old woman from Gaines Township, was unharmed.

KCSO is still investigating what led up to the crash.

