Kentwood invites residents to participate in holiday light contest

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood city officials are inviting residents to show off their decorating skills in their inaugural holiday light display contest, which will run Nov. 26 through Jan. 3.

Residents interested in participating will need to register online and then submit photos of their outdoor holiday display, according to a news release Tuesday.

The city will post the photos on its social media platforms, where community members can vote for their favorite display.

The top three vote-getters will earn prizes and bragging rights for a year.

“This is a fun way to get into the holiday spirit with neighbors and friends,” said Katelyn Bush, Kentwood recreation program coordinator. “It’s also a great opportunity for residents to tap into their inner Clark Griswold and show off their creative side while brightening the season for others in our community.”

Here’s what winners will receive:

First place: Kentwood’s Clark Griswold Trophy and a $40 gift certificate to any Kentwood Parks and Recreation program and department swag

Second place: A $20 gift certificate to any Kentwood Parks and Recreation program and department swag

Third place: A $10 gift certificate to any Kentwood Parks and Recreation program and department swag

Voting will take place Jan. 4-6 on the city’s Facebook pages.

Winners will be announced online on Jan. 7.