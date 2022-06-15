Kentwood Fire Department adds new fire engine

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Fire Department (KFD) has added a new fire truck to its fleet!

The new engine, dubbed the Spartan Metro Star, fills the role left by a truck the department retired last year, according to KFD.

“We regularly service and replace emergency vehicles to ensure they are operating optimally,” says Chief Brent Looman. “This new engine is an investment in the safety of our community.”

We’re told the new truck at Fire Station 3 operates on a clean diesel engine that runs at 450 horsepower.

The Spartan Metro Star is outfitted with a 2,000-foot hose capable of pumping 1,500 gallons per minute, along with medical equipment, KFD says.

The fire department expects the $572,000 engine to be operable for up to 20 years.

