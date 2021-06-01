Kentwood Farmers Market returns this week

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Farmers Market returns for its seventh season this week with 20 local vendors and several special activities.

The season begins Thursday, June 3 and goes until Aug. 26, taking place 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday in front of the Kent District Library – Kentwood Branch, according to a news release.

Customers can expect fresh produce, baked goods, syrup, cheese, fresh flowers, coffee and handmade items.

Free classes and special events ranging from yoga and other fitness classes to concerts will also be available.

Kentwood’s Summer Concert Series will also overlap with the market’s Thursday evening schedule.

“We are looking forward to welcoming community members back to the Farmers Market for another season with a great lineup of vendors and special activities,” Kentwood Recreation Program Coordinator Kristina Colby said. “Please join us this season for fun outdoors connecting with and supporting our local farmers and vendors.”

Food assistance benefits, including SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks and Senior Project FRESH, will be accepted.

The schedule of free classes, events and concerts is as follows: