Kentwood Farmers Market looking for charcuterie board competitors

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Farmers Market is seeking five competitors for its first-ever Charcuterie Challenge.

A food assembly showdown using only farmers market ingredients, the event is scheduled to take place Thursday, Aug. 12, according to a news release Wednesday.

In the French tradition, charcuterie is the art of preparing and assembling cured meats and meat products and has evolved over time to include an assortment of meats, cheeses, veggies and other items.

Individuals who are interested need to submit an online application by Monday, Aug. 9.

The market will choose up to five challengers out of the group of applicants to each receive $25 and 30 minutes to shop the market and assemble a one-of-a-kind charcuterie board using only those purchased ingredients.

It’ll take place during the Farmers Market from 5-5:30 p.m. behind Kentwood City Hall, and the boards will remain on display until 7:30 p.m.

Marketgoers will be able to watch competitors build their boards and then vote for their favorite.

The winner will receive a gift courtesy of the Kentwood Farmers Market.

“Charcuterie has become such a fun, popular way to display and enjoy a variety of food,” Market Manager Kristina Colby said. “We are looking forward to seeing all the creative ways challengers showcase local foods found at the Kentwood Farmers Market and use the beautiful, handmade charcuterie boarded Handcrafted by Fellows is supplying for the competition.”

Handcrafted by Fellows – a husband-and-wife duo – will be onsite selling their charcuterie boards and other handmade wood décor items.

An additional 20 vendors will be at the market from 4:30-7:30 p.m. selling staples like fresh produce, cheese, honey, jam, bread and more.

Food trucks El Jalapeno and Ohana Hawaiian Ice will also be onsite.

Live music by Just Jill will entertain the crowd from 6-7 p.m.